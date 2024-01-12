Casper Manslaughter Case: Two Arrests Made in Connection with Stacey ‘Jason’ Mullen’s Death

In an unfolding narrative that has captivated the community of Casper, Wyoming, a grim tale of violence and suspected manslaughter has resulted in the arrest of two individuals. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 55-year-old Gizelle Kellum and 54-year-old Russell Perry, who have since been charged in connection with the death of Stacey ‘Jason’ Mullen.

Suspects in Custody

The arrests, made on Thursday, followed a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mullen’s death. The victim’s body was discovered in a chilling scene at Curt Gowdy State Park on August 20, 2023. Mullen was found unresponsive by Wyoming State Parks rangers, and initial observations pointed to a brutal assault.

Details of the Crime

Despite concerted efforts to save him, Mullen succumbed to his injuries. The working theory suggests that the assault occurred at an undisclosed location before Mullen was left at the park in the late hours of August 19. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, in a press statement, acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various agencies in the case.

Collaborative Investigation

Among the entities contributing to the complex investigation were the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation’s Information Analysis Team, the Laramie County Fire Authority, and the Wyoming State Crime Lab. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office extended their gratitude to the public and local businesses for providing crucial information and video surveillance that significantly assisted in the case.

As the legal proceedings against Kellum and Perry commence, the community of Casper looks on, awaiting justice for Stacey ‘Jason’ Mullen. The tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the persistent specter of violence that hangs over our society, and the tireless efforts of law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served.