Cartel Violence and Land Disputes Render Mayan Ruins in Mexico Inaccessible

The Mexican government has acknowledged that escalating cartel violence and land disputes have rendered several Mayan ruin sites in the state of Chiapas, near the Guatemala border, unreachable for visitors. The Yaxchilán site, renowned for its rich history and archaeological significance, is completely isolated due to intense cartel activity.

Cartel Checkpoints Threaten Tourist Safety

Visitors aiming to reach certain sites, such as Bonampak, known for its exquisite murals, and Lagartero, have to traverse through drug gang checkpoints. At these junctures, cartel members often confiscate visitors' identification and cellphones to scrutinize for affiliations with rival factions. This situation poses a severe risk of innocent tourists being trapped in potential gunfights, thereby creating a hostile environment.

Although no tourists have so far been harmed, and the government continues to assert the sites' safety, many tour guides, fearing the escalating tension, have refused to lead groups to these volatile areas. Despite this, the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) maintains that Bonampak and Lagartero remain open and under their administration, contradicting claims of danger from drug traffickers.

Cartel Violence Impacts Tourism

A notable exception to this alarming trend is the well-known Palenque temple complex, which remains open and safe for visitors. However, the overall impact on the region's tourism cannot be denied. Since December, there has been a 5% cancellation rate for tours to the region, indicating growing apprehensions among potential visitors.

The town of Frontera Comalapa has taken the drastic step of closing access to Yaxchilán due to mounting security concerns. Cartel violence in Chiapas saw a significant escalation in 2023, correlating with an increase in migrants passing through, who often pay more for smuggling services. The National Guard has encountered resistance from local communities, some of whom, under coercion, may be working for the cartels.

Indigenous Communities Suffering

Indigenous communities, whose economy heavily relies on tourism, are bearing the brunt of this violence. The government's apparent lack of control over the situation and the disturbing trend of using Indigenous people as foot soldiers in cartel conflicts are particularly concerning. These communities, once thriving on the influx of tourists drawn to their rich cultural heritage, are now caught in the crossfire of cartel wars.