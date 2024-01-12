en English
Crime

Cartel De Houston Leaders Sentenced: A Blow to Drug Trafficking

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:49 am EST
Cartel De Houston Leaders Sentenced: A Blow to Drug Trafficking

The curtains have finally closed on an infamous drug trafficking group known as the ‘Cartel de Houston’ or ‘CDH’. The two principal figures, Francisco Javier Mecina Barrera, affectionately known as ‘Angel’, and Adalid Cabrera Huato, nicknamed ‘China’, have been sentenced to 21 and 20 years in prison respectively. This verdict is the climax of a meticulous operation conducted by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The Rise and Fall of the CDH

Operating under their symbolic nicknames, ‘Angel’ and ‘China’ led a large-scale firearms trafficking and methamphetamine distribution operation. The CDH was notorious for smuggling substantial quantities of firearms into Mexico, which were then traded for hundreds of kilograms of methamphetamine. These narcotics were subsequently distributed throughout the United States, leaving a trail of addiction and devastation in their wake.

The CDH did not just rely on the narcotics trade for their operations. They also employed firearms to safeguard their operations and intimidate others. In a bizarre twist, the group even sought spiritual protection, resorting to a Mexico-based religious figure dubbed ‘Lucifer’ to bless the CDH’s members and drugs as they journeyed across the border.

The Legal Reckoning

Mecina and Cabrera did not contest the charges. Both pleaded guilty to narcotics conspiracy charges, while Mecina took the additional step of admitting to conspiracy to illegally import methamphetamine into the U.S. and the use of firearms in connection with drug trafficking. Their pleas signaled the end of the reign of the CDH and the beginning of their long prison terms.

A Collaborative Triumph

Behind this legal victory was the tireless work of a team led by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael R. Herman, Mitzi S. Steiner, and Jane Y. Chong, along with Paralegal Specialist Jacqueline Hauck, diligently prosecuted the case. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Department of Homeland Security (Homeland Security Investigations New York City Border Enforcement Security Task Force) spearheaded the investigation, with support from various other law enforcement agencies.

0
Crime Mexico United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

