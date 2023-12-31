en English
Crime

Carole Gold: From Playboy Bunny to Paroled Murderer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:58 pm EST
Carole Gold: From Playboy Bunny to Paroled Murderer

The infamy of Carole Gold, a former Playboy Bunny turned convicted murderer, has taken another twist as she walks free on parole after serving sixteen years of her life sentence. Gold, one of the key figures involved in the 1992 murder plot against her husband, Chuck Gold, was released from Perryville prison in Arizona on August 31.

A Playboy Bunny’s Dark Turn

Carole Gold’s life reads like a noir thriller. Known for her association with Playboy in the 1950s, she helped open the original Playboy Club in Chicago in 1959. Gold’s life in the limelight included photo ops with Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. However, her glamorous image took a dark turn three decades later as she descended into a life of crime.

The Murder Plot

The murder plot against Chuck Gold, also known as Black Bart for his Old West performances, was meticulously planned. The scheme involved Gold, her son Kenneth Cottini, and drug dealer Robert Pryor. The motivation behind the murder was a forged $150,000 life insurance policy in Chuck’s name. He was shot eight times at his Phoenix home, and the subsequent investigation implicated all three.

The Hitman’s Testimony

Hitman Dan Goddard, who carried out the fatal shooting, was granted immunity in exchange for his testimony against Gold and her accomplices. His chilling account of the crime served as a crucial piece of evidence leading to their conviction. Kenneth Cottini and Robert Pryor have since served their sentences and been released.

Carole Gold’s fall from grace from a Playboy Bunny to a convicted murderer is a stark reminder of the unpredictable turns life can take. As she steps back into society, the world will be watching to see what her next chapter holds.

Crime History United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

