Carnival Worker Faces Consequences for Assaults in North Iowa

Fort Worth carnival worker, Terry Dale Harley Jr., faces consequences for his violent actions in North Iowa.Two assault charges in Howard County and one simple misdemeanor assault charge in Cerro Gordo County have landed the 43-year-old in hot water.

The Howard County Incident

On June 24, 2023, the Howard County Fair became an unexpected battleground when Harley, a carnival worker, resorted to pepper spray in an altercation involving another employee. The chaotic scene resulted in multiple people being hit with the noxious substance. Harley's reckless actions led to his arrest and subsequent guilty plea to two counts of assault causing bodily or mental illness. The Howard County District Court handed down a sentence of two days in jail, a year of unsupervised probation, and $860 in fines.

The Cerro Gordo County Assault

Just five days later, during the 4th of July celebration in Clear Lake, Harley found himself in trouble again. Approaching a man he had recently fired, Harley unleashed a barrage of punches, striking the individual multiple times in the face. The assault, recorded on camera, left no room for doubt regarding Harley's guilt. In the Cerro Gordo County District Court, Harley pleaded guilty to a simple misdemeanor assault charge, resulting in a $600 fine.

The Aftermath

The consequences of Harley's actions extend beyond the legal realm. As a carnival worker, his employment prospects may be significantly impacted by these violent incidents. Additionally, the victims of Harley's assaults must now cope with the physical and psychological effects of their encounters. While Harley serves his sentence and probation, the communities of Howard and Cerro Gordo counties are left to reflect on the importance of conflict resolution and the consequences of violent behavior.

In today's world, where tensions often run high, it is essential to remember that violence should never be the answer. Harley's story is a stark reminder of the far-reaching impacts of such actions and the importance of seeking peaceful resolutions to disagreements.