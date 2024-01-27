Carnell Hayes Found Guilty of Manslaughter in Former NFL Player Will Smith's Death

In a tragic end to a tale that has gripped the nation for nearly eight years, Carnell Hayes has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of former NFL player Will Smith. The incident, which began as a traffic collision in New Orleans, escalated into a fatal confrontation that left Smith dead and his wife, Racquel, injured.

On a fateful night in 2016, Smith's vehicle was rear-ended by a Hummer driven by Hayes, a collision that was preceded by Smith's car initially striking Hayes' Hummer. What should have been an unfortunate but mundane event spiraled out of control, fueled by intoxication and heated tempers. Despite Smith having a firearm in his vehicle, there was no evidence to suggest he attempted to use it during the altercation.

The Legal Battle

Hayes was initially convicted of manslaughter in December 2016, with a jury voting 10-2 in favor of the verdict. However, a Supreme Court ruling against nonunanimous verdicts led to the conviction being overturned. The retrial was delayed multiple times, with the COVID-19 pandemic playing a role in the postponements. Finally, after years of waiting, the resolution came: Hayes was again found guilty of manslaughter in Smith's death and acquitted of attempted manslaughter regarding the injury to Smith's wife.

Smith was not just another NFL player. He was a beloved figure in New Orleans, a man who helped bring a Super Bowl victory to the city still healing from the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. His posthumous induction into the Saints' Ring of Honor during the 2019 season is a testimony to his lasting impact. Today, Smith's legacy continues in his three children left behind to grapple with the loss of their father.