Carjacking Leads to Police Chase and Multiple Arrests in Gaston County

In a high-stakes drama that unfolded on the roads of Gaston County, a carjacking saga led to an intense police chase culminating in the arrest of three individuals on Thursday evening. The vehicle in question was reported stolen from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car dealership last month, and one of the apprehended individuals, Jaquis Rahmad Smith, had been under the scanner of law enforcement agencies for the theft.

Identifying and Pursuing the Stolen Vehicle

The sequence of events began around 5.30 p.m., when officers identified the stolen vehicle on the move. The car was being maneuvered not by Smith, but by an elderly woman who, according to her harrowing account, was forced to drive by Smith and another individual, Madison Deon Jones. The officers, recognizing the stolen car, initiated a pursuit, leading them onto the busy lanes of Interstate 85.

A Third Individual and the End of the Chase

During the chase, officers identified a third individual in the car, Bryan Quintrio. The pursuit reached its climax when the stolen vehicle crashed near U.S. 32. The trio - Smith, Jones, and Quintrio - fled the wreckage but were not able to evade the authorities. The police promptly apprehended all three individuals.

Charges and Consequences

Smith, who had been wanted on multiple warrants, now faces additional felony charges, including kidnapping, in the aftermath of this attempted escape. The other two individuals arrested are also expected to face serious charges. This dramatic incident serves as a reminder of the relentless efforts of law enforcement agencies to bring criminals to justice, even in the face of complex and challenging situations.