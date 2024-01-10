en English
Automotive

Carjacking at Gunpoint in Redwood City: Police Investigation Underway

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
In the tranquil silence of Redwood City’s predawn hours on Tuesday, an unsuspecting man fell prey to an alarming carjacking incident. The theft occurred around 12:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of Rolison Road, in the vicinity of Annette Avenue. The man, a local resident, found himself face-to-face with two intruders attempting to break into his Ford F250 pickup truck.

Confrontation with the Intruders

The victim, alerted to the break-in, courageously went outside to confront the intruders. In a chilling turn of events, one of the suspects withdrew a handgun, brandishing it at the victim and commanding him to cease his approach. This daunting display of force enabled both suspects to gain control over the truck, start the engine, and escape from the scene.

Accomplice Vehicle

In a calculated maneuver, a second vehicle, a light-colored Toyota Rav4 Highlander, stationed a short distance away, appeared to be working in tandem with the thieves. It trailed the stolen truck as it sped away, indicating a well-coordinated crime operation.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

The Redwood City Police, now leading an ongoing investigation, have released a description of the first suspect. He is depicted as a slender-built Black man in his early to mid-20s, shrouded in black clothing and a black balaclava-style face mask. The second suspect, also in similar attire, remains a figure of mystery as no further details have been provided. The Police are urging the public to step forward with any information related to the incident and have provided their contact number, 650-780-7100, for leads.

Automotive Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

