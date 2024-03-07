Cargo Theft in Mexico: Impact on Food Supply and Inflation Amidst Decreasing Trends

Despite a 6% decline in cargo theft incidents across Mexico in 2021, with 19,876 reported cases, Sensitech warns against complacency due to the surge in crimes during the fourth quarter. Ramón Medrano, president of Canacar, highlights the direct impact of food and beverage theft on supply levels and inflation, urging for immediate action in light of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's anti-inflation measures.

Unpacking the Theft Statistics

2021 saw a varied impact on different sectors, with food and beverages suffering the most, constituting 32% of total thefts. Other significant areas affected include miscellaneous goods, home and garden, alcohol, and construction and industrial supplies. The last quarter alarmingly registered the highest criminal activity, indicating a persistent and evolving threat.

Direct Hit on Food Supply and Inflation

The theft of food merchandise exacerbates supply shortages, potentially deepening inflationary pressures. President López Obrador's initiative against inflation and famine is jeopardized by these thefts, highlighting the need for urgent and effective countermeasures. Industry leaders express respect for governmental efforts but demand tangible results to curb the increasing incidents.

Industry Voices and Risk Zones

Key industry figures from Grupo Bimbo and Idealease express concern over the rising trend of cargo theft, affecting not just the food sector but the broader freight transport industry. The State of Mexico, Puebla, and Guanajuato remain the most perilous states for cargo transport, hosting over half of the reported robberies. These areas, alongside Veracruz, Jalisco, and Michoacán, demand focused attention to mitigate risks.

The persistent challenge of cargo theft in Mexico not only threatens the logistics and transportation sector but also has broader implications for food security and economic stability. As stakeholders rally for more effective interventions, the outcome of these efforts remains a critical factor in the nation's fight against inflation and supply chain disruptions.