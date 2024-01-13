Caregiver Sentenced to Jail for Stealing Thousands from Tetraplegic Client in Taranaki

On an ordinary day, the walls of a caregiver’s world reverberate with compassion, trust, and responsibility. However, Shane Conrad Heal, a New Zealand caregiver, chose to stain this sanctity with an ugly blot of deceit and theft. Convicted for stealing thousands of dollars from a tetraplegic client, Heal’s actions were explained away as a consequence of “gambling, lifestyle, and attitude issues.” Yet, his past paints a vivid picture of a man with an extensive history of dishonesty.

A History of Deceit

Judge Gregory Hikaka, presiding over the New Plymouth District Court case, laid bare Heal’s rap sheet. It wasn’t a pretty sight: 14 previous convictions for similar offenses. Adding salt to the wound was the revelation that Heal committed these crimes while under home detention for other dishonesty offenses. The timeline of transgressions stretched from October to December 2022. Within this period, Heal turned predator, exploiting his helpless client’s financial information to set up various accounts and make unauthorized purchases.

Exploiting the Vulnerable

The depth of Heal’s audacity knew no bounds. He used stolen funds to pay his own bills and even indulged in a buy-sell transaction involving a television. Yet, the heft of his past misdeeds outweighed the gravity of this theft. Heal’s troubling past was marked by a conviction for raping and assaulting a pregnant woman in 2007.

Unanswered Pleas and A Just Sentence

Defence lawyer Nina Laird wove a narrative of remorse and mental health struggles in a bid for home detention. She argued that Heal was seeking help, but Judge Hikaka remained unconvinced of Heal’s motivation to change, focusing instead on the vulnerability of the victim and the egregious breach of trust. The gavel fell, and Heal was sentenced to seven months in prison, ordered to pay reparation, and was handed a six-month post-detention condition.