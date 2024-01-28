Cardiff Community Outpouring of Support for Homeless Man After Tent Fire

A 35-year-old homeless man, affectionately known by locals as Chris, suffered burns to his hands and face when his tent was deliberately set ablaze in the Llanishen and Thornhill Green Belt in Cardiff. The incident occurred at the wee hours of a Tuesday morning, around 2:20 a.m., leaving Chris in need of immediate medical attention.

Community Unites in Solidarity

Deeply shaken by the horrifying incident, the Cardiff community rallied around Chris, proving that even in the face of such adversity, humanity prevails. Spearheading this initiative was Catherine Gorwill, a dedicated mental health worker. She initiated a GoFundMe campaign with the modest goal of raising enough money to replace Chris's destroyed tent. But the community's support far exceeded expectations, amassing over £1,800 in donations.

Overwhelming Response and Gratitude

The overflow of funds will now be allocated to providing Chris with necessities that extend beyond immediate shelter, such as a bicycle for transportation and possibly even new accommodation. Chris, who has been living on the streets since his early twenties, was overcome with gratitude at the community's outpouring of support, rekindling his faith in people's kindness.

Investigation Underway

The South Wales Police are meticulously investigating the incident, attempting to discern whether the fire was an accident or a despicable act of violence. They have appealed to the public for any leads or information that could aid their investigation. The response to the GoFundMe campaign is not merely a testament to the community's generosity, but also a strong condemnation of the attack on a vulnerable member of society.