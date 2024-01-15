Caraga Police Apprehend Most Wanted Persons, Earn High Satisfaction Ratings

In a significant operation on January 13, the police in the Caraga region apprehended 15 individuals with outstanding warrants, including eight who were identified as most wanted persons (MWPs). This operation included the capture of the individual ranked as the fourth most wanted in the region. The successful operation was a combined effort of various police provincial offices (PPOs) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG)-13. Agusan del Norte PPO reported the highest number of apprehended MWPs.

Successful Operation and Commendation

Police Brig. Gen. John Kirby Kraft, Director of the Police Regional Office 13 (PRO-13), lauded the field units’ efforts in capturing these fugitives. He stressed the importance of upholding the law and ensuring accountability for crimes committed. In addition to the successful operation, PRO-13 received a commendation for their performance in a client satisfaction survey conducted by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA). The survey results reflected high satisfaction rates in terms of security, safety, trust, and respect towards the police force.

Individual PPO Performances

Specifically, the Agusan del Sur PPO scored the highest in police assistance, respect, trust, and security metrics. On the other hand, Dinagat Islands PPO topped the charts in hotline awareness and safety metrics, indicating a strong connection with the local community and ensuring their safety. In addition to the arrest of the MWPs, eight drug suspects were apprehended in an anti-narcotics operation, leading to the confiscation of over P100,000 worth of shabu. The suspects, found operating in different barangays in Butuan City, San Francisco, Cantilan, Surigao City, Bayugan City, and Trento municipality, are now facing charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

A Step Towards a Safer Region

These operations underline the commitment of the Caraga region’s police force towards creating a safer environment for its residents. By ensuring the accountability of criminals and maintaining a high level of trust and respect in the community, the police are making significant strides towards achieving this goal.