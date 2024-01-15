Car Washer Fined for Public Cannabis Use in Belize City: An Insight into Local Cannabis Laws

The court of Belize City witnessed an unusual conviction on Tuesday. 31-year-old car washer, Marshall Hinds, received a fine for smoking cannabis behind the High Court building – his usual place of work. This incident throws light on the nuances of the local cannabis law that permits possession but prohibits public consumption.

The Incident

Hinds was caught in the act by the police, puffing away on a joint right behind the High Court building. The irony of the situation was not lost on the onlookers – a man flouting the law in the shadow of the very institution symbolizing it. His immediate apprehension led to his guilty plea in the court.

The Verdict

Following his plea, the court imposed a fine of $50 on Hinds, in addition to the court costs. The deadline for the payment was set for March 28, 2024. A failure to comply with this would result in a one-week jail sentence for him. The magistrate, in his judgement, reiterated the legality of smoking cannabis at home but underscored the prohibition of its public use.

A Closer Look at Belize’s Cannabis Laws

While Belize allows individuals to possess up to 10 grams of cannabis in public, it draws the line at public consumption and cultivation of the substance. The law also restricts possession of more than 10 grams for personal use. This case serves as a stark reminder of these regulations and the potential consequences of their violation.