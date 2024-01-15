en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Car Washer Fined for Public Cannabis Use in Belize City: An Insight into Local Cannabis Laws

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Car Washer Fined for Public Cannabis Use in Belize City: An Insight into Local Cannabis Laws

The court of Belize City witnessed an unusual conviction on Tuesday. 31-year-old car washer, Marshall Hinds, received a fine for smoking cannabis behind the High Court building – his usual place of work. This incident throws light on the nuances of the local cannabis law that permits possession but prohibits public consumption.

The Incident

Hinds was caught in the act by the police, puffing away on a joint right behind the High Court building. The irony of the situation was not lost on the onlookers – a man flouting the law in the shadow of the very institution symbolizing it. His immediate apprehension led to his guilty plea in the court.

The Verdict

Following his plea, the court imposed a fine of $50 on Hinds, in addition to the court costs. The deadline for the payment was set for March 28, 2024. A failure to comply with this would result in a one-week jail sentence for him. The magistrate, in his judgement, reiterated the legality of smoking cannabis at home but underscored the prohibition of its public use.

A Closer Look at Belize’s Cannabis Laws

While Belize allows individuals to possess up to 10 grams of cannabis in public, it draws the line at public consumption and cultivation of the substance. The law also restricts possession of more than 10 grams for personal use. This case serves as a stark reminder of these regulations and the potential consequences of their violation.

0
Belize Crime Law
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
5 hours ago
Ladyville Police Under Fire: Shooter At Large, Investigation Underway
In a tense encounter in Ladyville on Sunday night, police officers came under fire while responding to a reported fight. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Perez Road, when the Quick Response Team of the Ladyville Police Station encountered an individual clad in black. This man opened fire on the law enforcement officials, leading
Ladyville Police Under Fire: Shooter At Large, Investigation Underway
Belize Domestic Worker Charged with Common Assault, Pleads Not Guilty
9 hours ago
Belize Domestic Worker Charged with Common Assault, Pleads Not Guilty
Security Guard Assaulted and Robbed at Bowen & Bowen Compound
9 hours ago
Security Guard Assaulted and Robbed at Bowen & Bowen Compound
Chef’s Drug Possession Case: A Stark Reminder of Legal Consequences
7 hours ago
Chef’s Drug Possession Case: A Stark Reminder of Legal Consequences
Teenager Wounded in Guinea Grass Shooting: Suspect in Custody
9 hours ago
Teenager Wounded in Guinea Grass Shooting: Suspect in Custody
Belize City Youths Charged with Rape: Case Sheds Light on Bail and School Safety
9 hours ago
Belize City Youths Charged with Rape: Case Sheds Light on Bail and School Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
7 seconds
Alexander Djiku: A Standout Performance in AFCON 2023
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
10 seconds
Unexpected Turn at Australian Open: Raonic's Retirement Advances De Minaur
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
16 seconds
Soulja Boy's Baby's Mother Faces Severe Stress amid Legal Battle with Blueface
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
19 seconds
The Rise of Plant-Based Milks: A Healthier Alternative to Traditional Milk
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
26 seconds
Young Snooker Enthusiast Shines at Masters Final
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
30 seconds
Hospital Trust Apologizes for Tragic Death of Father-to-Be
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
38 seconds
Ghana's Deputy Energy Minister Suggests 'Dumsor' Crisis Far From Over
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
45 seconds
COVID-19 Cases Surge in Zambia: A Call for Continued Vigilance
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
49 seconds
Democratic Alliance Probes NSFAS Over Student Complaints Amidst Scandal
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
4 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
27 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
56 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app