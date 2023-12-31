en English
Automotive

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:42 pm EST
In the age of connected automobiles, a sinister issue has arisen. Car tracking and control apps, originally designed to provide convenience to vehicle owners, are being misused as tools for control and intimidation in abusive relationships. The victims’ pleas for help and expert warnings have underscored the urgency of the situation, but car manufacturers remain disturbingly indifferent. The harrowing experience of Christine Dowdall, a victim of this technological abuse, encapsulates the severity of the situation.

Technology as a Tool of Abuse

After a violent altercation with her husband, Dowdall sought refuge in her Mercedes Benz C300. However, she soon discovered her husband was using the car’s connected services, accessible via the Mercedes Me app, to track her every move. Despite having a restraining order against her husband and sole use of the car granted during divorce proceedings, Mercedes representatives stated they could not remove her husband’s access as the loan and title were in his name.

The Data Collection Conundrum

Modern cars are equipped with sensors and cameras that can collect extensive personal information, including location data and driving habits. While this data collection can enhance convenience features such as remote locking and climate control, it also opens a Pandora’s box of privacy issues. Privacy advocates like Jen Caltrider from Mozilla have raised concerns about how car companies are using and sharing this data, with victims often finding themselves helpless when these features are misused in abusive relationships.

Calling for Accountability

While technology advances at a rapid pace, the response from car manufacturers to the misuse of their features has been sluggish, to say the least. Victims and experts are raising their voices, calling for mechanisms to prevent such abuse. Detective Kelly Downey, who investigated Dowdall’s case, has stressed the need for manufacturers to create ways to stop this misuse. Downey’s words highlight a stark reality: the onus falls on car manufacturers to prioritize user privacy and safety by implementing features that allow car owners to disable remote tracking.

Automotive Crime
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

