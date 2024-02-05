Car Theft Ring Dismantled in GTA, Atlantic Canada Recovers from Historic Snowstorm

In a significant crackdown on organized crime, Peel police have arrested 12 individuals and laid 81 charges in connection with an alleged car theft ring operating within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The group is accused of not only stealing cars but also fraudulently re-vinning the stolen vehicles to sell them or commit insurance fraud, highlighting the sophisticated methods employed by criminals to profit from stolen vehicles and deceive insurance companies.

A Sophisticated Criminal Operation

The depth of the operation uncovered by Peel police sheds light on the increasingly complex tactics used by criminal organizations. This car theft ring not only involved the theft of vehicles but also incorporated an intricate element of fraud. By re-vinning the stolen vehicles - replacing the vehicle identification number (VIN) with a fraudulent one - the criminals were able to sell these cars or use them to commit insurance fraud.

Manulife Changes Pharmacy Policy

In a separate matter, Manulife has announced a policy change following backlash over a previous deal with Loblaw. Customers of the insurance giant will now be able to fill their specialty drug prescriptions at any pharmacy, addressing concerns about competition and patient access to medications.

Atlantic Canada Recovers from Severe Snowstorm

Meanwhile, in Atlantic Canada, residents are grappling with the aftermath of a severe winter storm that has blanketed the region in layers of snow. The storm, which has drawn comparisons to the notorious blizzard of 2004 dubbed White Juan, prompted local states of emergency and advisories for residents to remain indoors. Nova Scotia, in particular, is digging out from an estimated 80 centimeters of snowfall in eastern parts of the province and Cape Breton. Schools and government offices have been closed, flights cancelled, and power outages reported across the province as authorities work tirelessly to restore normalcy.