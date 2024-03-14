Car Theft in India Skyrockets, Delhi Leads with Maruti Cars Most Targeted in 2023

India has witnessed a dramatic surge in vehicle thefts in 2023, with incidents more than doubling compared to the previous year. Delhi has emerged as the epicenter of this troubling trend, accounting for a significant portion of the total car thefts nationwide. Maruti Suzuki models, particularly the Wagon R and Swift, have been identified as the prime targets for thieves, underscoring a growing concern for vehicle security across the nation.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Rise in Vehicle Thefts

The year 2023 has seen a worrying escalation in car thefts across India, with Delhi topping the charts for the highest number of incidents. A report by Acko, a leading vehicle insurance company, highlights the severity of the situation, noting that a vehicle is stolen every 14 minutes in the national capital. This spike in thefts has been attributed to various factors, including the high resale value and demand for spare parts of certain models, especially those from Maruti Suzuki. The Wagon R and Swift, two of Maruti's best-selling vehicles, are reportedly the most stolen cars, accounting for 47 percent of all thefts in the country.

Hotspots for Car Thieves

Advertisment

Delhi's alarming rate of vehicle theft has been further dissected to reveal specific areas that are particularly prone to such incidents. Bhajanpura and Uttam Nagar, along with Shahdara, Patparganj, and Badarpur, have been identified as hotspots for car thieves. The city's contribution to the total car theft cases in India stands at a staggering 37 percent for 2023. This has not only raised concerns among vehicle owners but also prompted law enforcement agencies to ramp up their efforts to curb this rising menace.

Motorcycle Theft Also on the Rise

Apart from cars, the theft of motorcycles has seen a significant increase, with more than nine times as many bikes being stolen compared to cars. Hero Splendor takes the dubious honor of being the most stolen bike in India, followed by Honda Activa and Royal Enfield Classic 350. The high resale value and demand for spare parts of these bikes have been cited as the key reasons behind the spike in theft cases. Police reports from Gurugram further reveal that six out of ten bikes stolen in the city are models from Hero, emphasizing the widespread issue of two-wheeler thefts alongside cars.

As India grapples with the alarming rise in vehicle thefts, particularly in Delhi, the focus has shifted towards enhancing security measures and creating awareness among vehicle owners. The escalation in car and bike thefts not only highlights the need for improved safety features in vehicles but also calls for a concerted effort from law enforcement agencies, vehicle manufacturers, and insurance companies to address this challenge head-on. As the country moves forward, the fight against vehicle theft remains a critical issue that demands immediate attention and action.