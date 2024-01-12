Car Crash Leads to Drug-related Arrest in Manhattan Avenue Incident

Early morning, January 12, saw a car crash on Manhattan Avenue that quickly spiraled into a drug-related arrest. The perpetrator, a 41-year-old man named Bret Michaels Staab, hailing from Harbison, Pennsylvania, crashed his 2022 Nissan Sentra and then absconded from the scene.

Staab’s Disturbance Leads to Police Involvement

After the car crash, Staab began to cause a disturbance, knocking on the door of a house on Dora Avenue. The commotion led to a concerned resident contacting the police. Waldwick Police Lieutenant, Troy E. Seifert, reported that officers found Staab on a nearby street.

Drugs Found in Abandoned Car

Further investigation led to a shocking discovery. In Staab’s abandoned Nissan Sentra, police uncovered a cache of drugs, including heroin, crack, and prescription medications. This discovery added a new layer to the incident, turning a standard hit and run into a drug possession case.

Multiple Charges Against Staab

Staab was apprehended and transported to New Bridge Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash. He now faces several charges, including drug possession and driving under the influence (DUI). The response team included members of the Waldwick Police: Sgt. Dave Passaretti, Sgt. Anthony LoPrinzi, Detective TJ Palaia, and Officers Tim Chaney, Chris Sanchez, Tom Zachmann, Pete Bernhard, and Mike Freeman.

The incident underscores the persistent issue of drug-related offenses and driving under the influence in the community, highlighting the need for continued vigilance and law enforcement efforts to combat these problems.