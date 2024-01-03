en English
Crime

Car Break-ins Trigger Alarm in Mulund; Police Suspect More Cases

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:53 pm EST
In a string of similar incidents reported at the Mulund police station on Tuesday, the tranquillity of the city was rocked by a series of car break-ins. Three victims, all four-wheeler owners, lodged complaints about their vehicles being burglarized, each account chillingly alike in its details. The thieves targeted the left door windows of the back seats, smashed them, and stole valuable possessions along with cash.

Victims Narrate Their Ordeal

The first to experience this ordeal was Vidya D’Souza. After dining at Sarvodya Nagar, she returned to a shocking scene. Her XUV car had been broken into, and she lost cash, identification cards, an iPad, and an iPhone. The second victim, Shilpa Parte, suffered a similar fate. After her car window was shattered, items such as an Apple Laptop and a digital electronic diary were stolen from her possession. The third victim, Janardhan Pujari, had his parked car near Agarwal Hospital broken into. The theft resulted in the loss of a Dell laptop, a smartphone, and a hard drive.

Police Suspect More Cases

The police, suspecting the possibility of more cases with the same modus operandi, have initiated a formal investigation. Efforts to obtain CCTV footage from the crime scenes and surrounding areas are underway. The law enforcement officers are working tirelessly to ensure that the culprits are brought to justice and to prevent further occurrences of such incidents.

Security Measures Amped Up

In light of these events, the Mulund police station has called for increased vigilance and security measures. Vehicle owners are urged to ensure the safety of their vehicles and not to leave valuable items inside. With the swift action and persistent efforts of the police, the residents of Mulund hope to see an end to this troubling series of thefts.

Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

