Capitol Rioter Brandon Fellows Bids for Sentencing Delay, Risks Longer Incarceration

In an intriguing twist of legal strategy, Brandon Fellows, a convict in the much-publicized Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is attempting to push back his sentencing, a move that could see him remain incarcerated longer than the sentence prosecutors are seeking. Fellows, who has been behind bars since July 2021, unflinchingly represented himself during the trial, expressing no regret for his actions and even lauding the events of Jan. 6 as a 'beautiful day.'

Unapologetic Stance

In a stark contrast to the gravity of his charges, Fellows has been unapologetic about his involvement in the riot. He has steadfastly maintained the election was stolen and launched scathing attacks on the credibility of the court and the judge. The prosecutors have sought a 37-month prison sentence for Fellows, with guidelines suggesting a range of 30 to 37 months.

A Bid for Delay

However, Fellows has a different plan. He is seeking to delay his sentencing, pinning his hopes on a Supreme Court ruling in another Jan. 6 case that could potentially impact his charges. Interestingly, Fellows has previously spoken favorably about prison conditions, claiming they are preferable to jail due to better amenities. Evidence presented at the trial painted a clear picture of Fellows' involvement in the riot, which included smoking marijuana in a senator's office and heckling police officers.

Prosecutor's Response

The prosecutors, however, are not buying into Fellows' delay tactics. They argue that postponing the sentencing does not serve the interests of justice and assert that Fellows is strategically exploiting every opportunity to prolong the conclusion of his case. This case is one of over 1,250 related to the Capitol attack, with federal prosecutors having secured approximately 900 convictions so far.

In a related development, Jonathon Owen Shroyer, an Infowars host, is also seeking to dismiss his charges related to the Capitol riots, comparing his conduct to that of Jesus Christ or the Dalai Lama. Shroyer, along with other Trump supporters, has been accused of marching to the Capitol and making statements implying the election was stolen.