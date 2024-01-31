Capitol Protester Angelo J. Pacheco Sentenced to Probation and Home Detention

In a significant development in the legal aftermath of the January 6 Capitol protests, Angelo J. Pacheco has been sentenced to 24 months of probation and 30 days of home detention. This sentencing comes as a result of charges related to Pacheco's involvement in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building, and was handed down by Judge Randolph D. Moss on January 31, in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Identified Via Social Media

Pacheco's identification and subsequent investigation were initiated when an informant matched images from his social media with open-source photos taken during the Capitol protests. Database checks confirmed Pacheco as a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and his driver's license photo was found to match the one provided by the informant.

Caught on CCTV

Further evidence came from Capitol CCTV footage, which showed Pacheco entering the Capitol for approximately six seconds before exiting. Although Pacheco initially denied remembering his brief foray into the building, he later admitted to it during a follow-up interview after being presented with images from the footage.

Probable Cause for Violation of Federal Laws

The investigation concluded that there was probable cause to believe Pacheco had violated several federal laws. These include unauthorized entry into restricted buildings and grounds, disruptive conduct intended to impede government functions, and engaging in disorderly conduct with the intent to disrupt Congressional sessions. The charges also encompassed crimes related to uttering threatening or abusive language and demonstrating within the Capitol buildings. Despite facing potential penalties of six months in jail, a $5,000 fine, and five years of probation, Pacheco received a lighter sentence.