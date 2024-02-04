Homeless Children Rob Woman on Camps Bay Beach, Police Commence Investigation

In the early hours of Saturday, a woman was assaulted and robbed by a cluster of homeless children as she strolled along the scenic Camps Bay beachfront in Cape Town, a situation that has sparked concerns over the area's safety and the distressing involvement of homeless children in criminal activities.

The incident unfolded around 06:00, a time when the golden hues of sunrise usually bathe the beachfront. The woman was reportedly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment post the assault, her identity and the extent of her injuries are yet to be disclosed.

The Police's Role

Western Cape police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed that the Camps Bay police were notified about the incident. Despite this, a formal complaint is yet to be lodged by the victim, preventing further investigation into the matter. The South African Police Service is urging the victim to open a case, a crucial step towards apprehending the culprits.

The unsettling incident has triggered worries about the safety of the area, usually known for its tranquility and picturesque views. More disturbingly, it brings to light the involvement of homeless children in such heinous crimes, sparking a necessary conversation about their circumstances and potential exploitation.