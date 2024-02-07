Cape Coral Man Arrested After Alleged Walmart Theft and Police Chase

It was a typical Monday afternoon when the tranquility at a Walmart store located on the 900 block of Southwest 36th Terrace in Cape Coral was disrupted by an unexpected event. The central figure, a 27-year-old man named Tyreak Shaquier Thornton, set into motion a series of events that would lead to a police chase and his consequent arrest.

Advertisment

Alleged Retail Theft and Flee Attempt

At around 3 p.m., Thornton was observed lifting hot food items without making any payment. Ignoring the employees' efforts to detain him, he attempted to make a hasty exit through the deli aisle. His escape route, however, was not limited to the store's interior. On reaching the parking lot, he took refuge in a bush where he had previously stashed other stolen items.

Unanticipated Police Confrontation

Advertisment

When confronted by the Cape Coral police, Thornton was in the middle of consuming chicken from a food tray. On noticing the officers, he chose not to yield but to initiate a chase by darting off. His desperate attempt to escape law enforcement led him to jump into a canal and swim across it, traverse through the backyards of residential homes, and finally, attempt to climb over a fence.

Arrest and Legal Consequences

However, his efforts were in vain as the police managed to apprehend him. The value of the stolen items was logged at $98.38. Further investigation revealed that Thornton was not new to the law enforcement radar. He had an outstanding felony warrant for failing to show up in court over charges related to burglary and petty theft. Subsequently, he was taken into custody with a bail set at $3,000. Thornton is set to face the court on February 27 to answer the charges related to the food theft, and on March 11 for his earlier absence.