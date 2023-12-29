Canserbero’s Death Case: Venezuelan Officials Referred to Prosecutor’s Office

Three officials from Venezuela’s Scientific, Criminal, and Criminalistic Investigations Corps (CICPC) have been referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in a twist to the case of the late rapper Canserbero, born as Tyrone José González Oramas. Known for his contentious lyrics and regarded as one of Latin America’s most influential hip-hop artists, Canserbero’s death in 2015 was shrouded in mystery and declared a suicide. Nevertheless, ongoing investigations, fuelled by public interest and speculation, have kept the case alive.

Unveiling Hidden Truths

The specifics of the CICPC officials’ involvement remain undisclosed. However, their referral to the Prosecutor’s Office hints at potential developments in the re-examination of the Canserbero case. This referral occurs amidst the confession of Natalia Améstica, the rapper’s former manager, who admitted to orchestrating the murder of Canserbero and his friend, producer Carlos Molnar.

A Plot Unravelled

Améstica confessed to drugging and stabbing both musicians. She then enlisted her brother’s assistance and bribed officials from the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the CICPC to manipulate the crime scene, thus making the incident appear as a murder-suicide. After the crime, she escaped to Chile but returned when the investigation was reopened, offering crucial testimonies.

Implications and Impact

The involvement of the three CICPC officials and the subsequent referral to the Prosecutor’s Office has shaken the public faith in the law enforcement agencies. This development also suggests a significant shift in the narrative of Canserbero’s death, potentially unmasking a web of corruption and deceit. The case continues to rivet public attention, reflecting the ongoing demand for justice and closure.