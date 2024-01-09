en English
Crime

Cam’ron Reveals Unconventional Path to Success and Racial Identity Views

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:30 pm EST
Cam'ron Reveals Unconventional Path to Success and Racial Identity Views

In a recent episode of ‘It Is What It Is,’ rapper Cam’ron candidly shared that he has never taken a driving test, but rather bought his first driver’s license. The Dipset member procured his license from someone in Polo Grounds in 1997, by shelling out $600. This fee covered not only acquiring the license but also included the cost of having someone else undergo all the necessary procedures to pass the test on his behalf.

A Shortcut to Success

Cam’ron openly admitted to taking shortcuts to achieve his G.E.D. diploma and other accomplishments, viewing his actions as part of the game of outsmarting the system. Despite these unconventional methods, he takes immense pride in his success, identifying himself as a humanitarian, philanthropist, mogul, and tycoon.

Redefining Racial Identity

During the show, Cam’ron also touched upon his views on racial identity. He expressed his preference for the term ‘Black American’ over ‘African American.’ He argued that individuals of African descent born in the United States often find a gap in acceptance from Africans. He further reasoned that these individuals should, therefore, identify themselves as ‘Black Americans.’

A Global Perspective

He shed light on his perspective using the example of international events like the Olympics. He noted that during such events, Americans are not identified by their race but by their nationality. According to Cam’ron, this serves as a testament to his belief in identifying as a ‘Black American’ rather than an ‘African American.’

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

