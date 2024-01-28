Cameroon Businessman Under Investigation for Sexual Abuse After Social Media Outcry

The city of Douala, Cameroon is gripped by a sexual abuse scandal involving a prominent businessman, with online platforms becoming a megaphone for anonymous victims. A storm of allegations has swarmed the internet, implicating the businessman in a series of heinous acts including indecent exposure, sexual harassment, rape, threats, illegal confinement, and violence.

The Power of Anonymous Voices

Over 70 anonymous testimonies have been shared by a local blogger, triggering a groundswell of outrage and lending weight to the accusations. The public's demand for justice is palpable, echoing through the virtual hallways of the platform formerly known as Twitter. The hashtag #StopBopda has become a rallying cry, clocking in over 100,000 tweets and rapidly gaining momentum. High-profile African personalities, including artists and athletes, have amplified the call for justice, lending their voices to the outcry.

Legal Authorities Spring into Action

The Bar Association's Human Rights Commission has taken serious notice of these accusations and urged the prosecution to initiate a court case. Marie-Therese Abena Ondoa, the Minister for Women's Empowerment, has expressed her approval of the legal authorities' involvement, urging victims to break their silence. She has also pledged to assist in establishing the facts of the case, demonstrating her firm commitment to the cause.

Challenges and Public Response

Despite the urgency of the situation, the National Human Rights Commission has expressed difficulty in conducting a thorough investigation due to the anonymous nature of the accusations. However, public pressure continues to mount, with demonstrations unfolding in the Bali quarter of Douala. Organized by the 'Stand Up for Cameroon' movement, activists expressed their disgust over the accused's continued freedom. Furthermore, 22 women from civil society groups have publicly criticized the government's slow response to the sexual violence allegations, highlighting the need for a swift and just resolution.