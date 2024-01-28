Cameron Burnett Long Convicted in Kidnapping and False Imprisonment Case

In a landmark court verdict, 45-year-old Cameron Burnett Long from Cherokee County has been found guilty of kidnapping his girlfriend and subjecting her to false imprisonment. The incident, which dates back to March 2022, was an unsettling display of domestic violence witnessed by an off-duty Cobb County officer.

Post an argument with his girlfriend, Long's anger escalated when she expressed her desire to stay with a family member. As she was packing her belongings in a garbage bag to leave, Long's aggression crossed a line. He hurled the bag at her, causing her to flee their apartment in fear. What transpired in the parking lot was a chilling scene of Long overpowering her, dragging her back into the apartment and using his forearm to hold her down against her will.

A Timely Intervention

The off-duty Cobb County officer, who happened to witness this horrifying scene, promptly reported a domestic disturbance to the local authorities. Meanwhile, the victim managed to use pepper spray on Long, creating a window for her to break free and escape.

The trial spanned over four days and was marked by testimonies from eight crucial witnesses, including the victim and the off-duty officer. The court found Long guilty of kidnapping and false imprisonment, shedding light on the recurring issue of domestic violence within the couple's relationship.