Cambridgeshire Detective Dismissed for Breaching Professional Standards

Following a two-week misconduct hearing at the Holiday Inn Peterborough West, Detective Sergeant Mike Barnshaw of the Cambridgeshire police force has been dismissed from his duties. The hearing concluded that Barnshaw had breached multiple Standards of Professional Behaviour, marking a dark chapter in the force's history and raising questions about workplace conduct.

Between 2015 and 2021, Barnshaw was found guilty of sexually harassing three female colleagues. His repeated and intentional misconduct was not only a violation against his fellow officers but also a stark breach of the trust put in him by the department and the public he swore to serve. The panel described his actions as 'intentional and repeated', painting a grim picture of a man who misused his power and position.

A Breach of Multiple Standards

Deputy Chief Constable Jane Gyford, who presided over the hearing, detailed Barnshaw's violation of various standards. These included those related to Honesty and Integrity, Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Equality and Diversity, Orders and Instructions, and Discreditable Conduct. Each of these breaches represents a distinct failure in Barnshaw's professional obligations and duties.

Gyford expressed her deep support for the women involved in the case, commending their courage in coming forward and supporting the proceedings. The misconduct hearing was, as she described, extremely distressing for the victims. Yet, their bravery paved the way for justice to be served, bringing Barnshaw's deplorable behavior to light.

Deputy Chief Constable Gyford sent a clear message to the community and the police service. She emphasized that such behavior, which threatens to discredit the force and undermine public trust, will not be tolerated.