Cambodia

Cambodian Police Apprehend Armed Gang Involved in Knifepoint Robberies

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Cambodian Police Apprehend Armed Gang Involved in Knifepoint Robberies

In a significant operation, the Criminal Police Department of Cambodia has nabbed two main suspects, Rong Sarath and Chhin Phorn, linked to a series of knifepoint robberies in Siem Reap province. The arrests were made on January 3, 2024, in the aftermath of a comprehensive inquiry steered by senior officials from the Special Forces Department of the Criminal Police Department in collaboration with the Siem Reap and Preah Vihear Provincial Police.

Bygone Crimes and the Hunt for Justice

The last known crime by this armed gang was reported on December 22, 2023, in Trapeang Khat village, Svay Leu district. During the initial interrogation, the suspects admitted their involvement in the robberies along with a third accomplice, who is still on the loose. The probe into the whereabouts of the third suspect, also named Chhin Phorn, is ongoing.

(Read Also: Miss Global Pageant: A Celebration of Beauty and Cultural Exchange in Cambodia)

Provincial Transfer and Pursuit of Justice

The captured suspects have been transferred to the Siem Reap Provincial Police for further proceedings. This transfer is a critical part of the legal process, ensuring those accused are brought to justice and held accountable for their actions.

(Read Also: Cambodia Intensifies Crackdown on Fishery Crimes in 2023)

A Community in Relief

The successful apprehension of the suspects has brought noticeable relief to the local community. Yet, the knowledge that a third accomplice remains at large keeps them vigilant. The residents of Siem Reap province and Trapeang Khat village in particular, who have been living under the shadow of these robberies, are now hopeful for complete justice and safety.

Cambodia Crime Law
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

