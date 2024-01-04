Cambodian Police Apprehend Armed Gang Involved in Knifepoint Robberies

In a significant operation, the Criminal Police Department of Cambodia has nabbed two main suspects, Rong Sarath and Chhin Phorn, linked to a series of knifepoint robberies in Siem Reap province. The arrests were made on January 3, 2024, in the aftermath of a comprehensive inquiry steered by senior officials from the Special Forces Department of the Criminal Police Department in collaboration with the Siem Reap and Preah Vihear Provincial Police.

Bygone Crimes and the Hunt for Justice

The last known crime by this armed gang was reported on December 22, 2023, in Trapeang Khat village, Svay Leu district. During the initial interrogation, the suspects admitted their involvement in the robberies along with a third accomplice, who is still on the loose. The probe into the whereabouts of the third suspect, also named Chhin Phorn, is ongoing.

Provincial Transfer and Pursuit of Justice

The captured suspects have been transferred to the Siem Reap Provincial Police for further proceedings. This transfer is a critical part of the legal process, ensuring those accused are brought to justice and held accountable for their actions.

A Community in Relief

The successful apprehension of the suspects has brought noticeable relief to the local community. Yet, the knowledge that a third accomplice remains at large keeps them vigilant. The residents of Siem Reap province and Trapeang Khat village in particular, who have been living under the shadow of these robberies, are now hopeful for complete justice and safety.

