Cambodian Authorities Arrest 682 in Extensive Drug Crackdown

In a comprehensive crackdown on drug offenses between January 2 and January 14, Cambodian authorities took 682 suspects into custody, involved in 290 drug-related crimes nationwide. The Ministry of Interior spokesperson, Touch Sokhak, emphasized the arrests as a testament to the determination of the National Police and local authorities to combat illicit drug activities.

Advertisment

A Broad Spectrum Approach

The crackdown forms part of a more extensive initiative championed by the Minister of Interior Sar Sokha, focusing on six priority areas: narcotics, general crime, gang activity, traffic incidents, human trafficking, and border issues. This initiative underlines the government's commitment to tackling security issues on multiple fronts.

Noteworthy Operations and Lingering Challenges

Advertisment

A significant operation on January 8 in Stung Treng province saw police seize 160 packets of methamphetamine weighing nearly 160 kilograms along with a makeshift truck. Yet, two suspects from this operation managed to escape, highlighting the ongoing challenges in the fight against drug crime.

Rising Drug Problems and Their Impact

Am Sam Ath, representative of the rights group LICADHO, expressed mounting concerns over the escalating drug problems in Cambodia. The issues are hampering national development and human resources while contributing to security threats, safety concerns, and prison overcrowding. In a bid to curb the increasing menace of drug offenses, the government has launched its ninth campaign against drug crimes scheduled to roll out throughout 2024, intent on mitigating the risks and protecting the public from falling prey to drug-related crimes.