Cambodia Cracks Down on Fake High School Certificates in Health Sector Exams

In a decisive move to uphold the integrity of Cambodia’s health sector, the national examination committee is escalating measures to curb the use of counterfeit high school certificates. This surge in vigilance comes in the wake of incidents where individuals have dishonestly secured admission into national health training institutions using fraudulent documents.

Zero Tolerance for Dishonest Practices

From the academic year 2023-24, the committee has asserted that such deceptive practices will not be tolerated. The rigorous enforcement of ethical standards is a testament to the committee’s commitment to preserving the credibility of the nursing profession. A press release dated January 11, 2024, further clarified the committee’s stance.

Article 629: A Deterrent Against Forgery

Article 629 of the Criminal Code will be strictly enforced, threatening forgers with a potential ten-year prison sentence. This stringent action will target not only false high school certificates but also other types of deceitful documentation found in the examination process.

Revocation of Certifications in Detected Fraud Cases

For those who have already passed examinations and are currently employed in the health sector using counterfeit credentials, the authorities will revoke their certifications upon detecting the fraud. In 2022 alone, 43 candidates were barred from sitting for exams due to the use of forged certificates.

The committee is also planning to recruit 11,105 candidates for the forthcoming academic year for bachelor’s and associate degree programs in the health sector. This marks an increase of 260 candidates from the previous year, indicating a growing demand for qualified professionals in the health sector.