Calvert County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office in Maryland has issued a public call for assistance in locating a wanted suspect, Aris X. Curtis, a 33-year-old resident of Lusby. Curtis, wanted for multiple weapon violations, has become the focal point of a countywide search operation.

Advertisment

Public Notice: Wanted Suspect

The Sheriff's Office features a detailed description of Curtis in their notice. He is described as a Black male, standing approximately 5'6'' tall and weighing around 130 lbs. His distinguishing features include brown eyes and black hair. This description is intended to aid the public in identifying Curtis and immediately reporting any sightings or information regarding his whereabouts.

Call for Public Assistance

Advertisment

To intensify the search operation, the Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with information about Curtis's location to come forward. The public notice includes several contact numbers for the officers involved in the case. This open call to the public is a part of the Sheriff's Office's strategy to leverage community vigilance in their search operation.

Community Involvement in Law Enforcement

This case is an instance of the community's role in assisting law enforcement. By issuing a public notice and providing an array of contact numbers, the Sheriff's Office is encouraging community participation in the search for Curtis. The list of contact officers includes Corporal Jacobs, Corporal Harms, Deputy First Class J. Murphy, Sergeant Phillip Foote, and Deputy First Class Chip Ward. The public can reach out directly to these officers or contact the Sheriff's Office at the general number.