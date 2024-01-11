en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public Help to Locate Wanted Suspect

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office in Maryland has issued a public call for assistance in locating a wanted suspect, Aris X. Curtis, a 33-year-old resident of Lusby. Curtis, wanted for multiple weapon violations, has become the focal point of a countywide search operation.

Public Notice: Wanted Suspect

The Sheriff’s Office features a detailed description of Curtis in their notice. He is described as a Black male, standing approximately 5’6” tall and weighing around 130 lbs. His distinguishing features include brown eyes and black hair. This description is intended to aid the public in identifying Curtis and immediately reporting any sightings or information regarding his whereabouts.

Call for Public Assistance

To intensify the search operation, the Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about Curtis’s location to come forward. The public notice includes several contact numbers for the officers involved in the case. This open call to the public is a part of the Sheriff’s Office’s strategy to leverage community vigilance in their search operation.

Community Involvement in Law Enforcement

This case is an instance of the community’s role in assisting law enforcement. By issuing a public notice and providing an array of contact numbers, the Sheriff’s Office is encouraging community participation in the search for Curtis. The list of contact officers includes Corporal Jacobs, Corporal Harms, Deputy First Class J. Murphy, Sergeant Phillip Foote, and Deputy First Class Chip Ward. The public can reach out directly to these officers or contact the Sheriff’s Office at the general number.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Illegal Tunnel Under Brooklyn Synagogue Leads to Structural Concerns and Arrests
In an unsettling discovery, an illegal tunnel was unearthed beneath the global headquarters of Chabad-Lubavitch in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, compromising the structural integrity of several nearby buildings. The 60-foot-long, 8-foot-wide tunnel connected four buildings owned by the Hasidic group, leading to a two-day investigation by New York City’s building safety agency, the Department of Buildings
Illegal Tunnel Under Brooklyn Synagogue Leads to Structural Concerns and Arrests
Seema Misra's Ordeal: A Human Perspective on the Post Office Scandal
32 mins ago
Seema Misra's Ordeal: A Human Perspective on the Post Office Scandal
Escalating Violence Prompts 'State of War' Declaration in Ecuador
32 mins ago
Escalating Violence Prompts 'State of War' Declaration in Ecuador
Nicaraguan Dissident Joao Maldonado Survives Second Assassination Attempt in Costa Rica
15 mins ago
Nicaraguan Dissident Joao Maldonado Survives Second Assassination Attempt in Costa Rica
Wave of Chaos Engulfs Ecuador After Disappearance of Gang Leaders
24 mins ago
Wave of Chaos Engulfs Ecuador After Disappearance of Gang Leaders
Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Homa Bay: Assailants at Large
25 mins ago
Elderly Man Fatally Stabbed in Homa Bay: Assailants at Large
Latest Headlines
World News
Legendary Alabama Coach Nick Saban Announces Retirement, Marking an End of an Era
3 mins
Legendary Alabama Coach Nick Saban Announces Retirement, Marking an End of an Era
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
4 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
4 mins
Big East College Basketball Saturday: Key Games and Viewing Details
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
4 mins
Parents Raise Alarm over Odor at South Elementary School Linked to New Boiler
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
7 mins
Kane Brown Previews Deeply Personal Song Addressing Depression on Instagram
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
7 mins
Edmundo Sosa Signs One-Year Contract with Philadelphia Phillies, Braces for Competitive Season
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
8 mins
Poker and Philanthropy: Grand Junction Rotary Club's 'Cards for a Cause'
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
9 mins
WWE Abruptly Cancels Faction Name Reveal, Sparks Speculation
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
10 mins
Stanislaus County Grapples with Funding Uncertainty Amidst California's Budget Deficit
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app