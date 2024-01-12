en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Calloway County Jail Inmate Charged with Second-Degree Escape

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Calloway County Jail Inmate Charged with Second-Degree Escape

In an unexpected turn of events, Brandon Fuller, an inmate at Calloway County Jail, found himself facing an additional charge after he briefly walked away from his work detail at the Murray State University Expo Center last Friday. The incident, which transpired at approximately 7:30 a.m., ended with Fuller’s return around noon the same day, leading to a second-degree escape charge against him.

Fuller’s Brief Escape and Return

The Kentucky State Police was promptly notified of Fuller’s temporary departure from his work detail, marking a brief interruption in his ongoing incarceration. He was already serving time for a series of charges that included third-degree assault, inmate assault on a corrections employee, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, and criminal mischief. The escape, however brief, resulted in an immediate response from the state police, who confirmed his return to the work detail around the mid-day.

Additional Charges Levied

In light of Fuller’s actions, he now faces a charge for Escape 2nd Degree, an offence that adds to the list of his previous convictions. The alleged escape, though temporary, has serious implications, underscoring the necessity for stringent supervision and regulations surrounding inmates involved in external work details. Fuller’s case presents an opportunity to reassess and potentially tighten these measures, to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.

Fuller’s Ongoing Incarceration

Fuller currently remains in the custody of Calloway County Jail. The additional charge of second-degree escape further intensifies the gravity of his legal situation. His case continues to unfold, as authorities deal with the aftermath of his brief escape and the implications it carries for the broader correctional system.

0
Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
8 mins ago
Massive Rescue Operation Frees Labradors from Notorious Missouri Puppy Farm
A groundbreaking operation led by the Humane Society has culminated in the rescue of nearly 100 Labrador Retrievers from a Missouri puppy farm, renowned for its inhumane conditions. The dogs, some as young as four months old, were discovered cooped up in minuscule cages, deprived of adequate food, water, and the freedom to roam. The
Massive Rescue Operation Frees Labradors from Notorious Missouri Puppy Farm
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
22 mins ago
A Tragic Wake-Up Call: Child Found Dead with Cocaine in System
Connecticut Man Arrested for Wrong-Way Driving Under Influence
23 mins ago
Connecticut Man Arrested for Wrong-Way Driving Under Influence
NRA Ex-CFO Testifies Amid Lawsuit for Misuse of Funds
11 mins ago
NRA Ex-CFO Testifies Amid Lawsuit for Misuse of Funds
Convicted Murderer Robin Garbutt Pleads Innocence, Cites Faulty Horizon Evidence
12 mins ago
Convicted Murderer Robin Garbutt Pleads Innocence, Cites Faulty Horizon Evidence
Urgent Manhunt Initiated for Armed and Potentially Dangerous Man in Brisbane
19 mins ago
Urgent Manhunt Initiated for Armed and Potentially Dangerous Man in Brisbane
Latest Headlines
World News
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
2 mins
Caitlin Clark to Make History with a Unique Broadcasting Milestone
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
2 mins
New York City: The Epicenter of Pro-Palestine Activism
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
3 mins
North Carolina's Controversial SB49: Empowering Parents or Stigmatizing LGBTQ Youth?
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
3 mins
27 Former LSU Tigers Embark on NFL Playoffs Journey
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
3 mins
J.T. Tuimoloau Returns to Ohio State: A Boost for Buckeyes' Upcoming Season
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
3 mins
Republican Candidates' Missed Opportunities with Gen Z in Primary Debate
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
4 mins
NFL Teams Show Resilience Amid Key Player Injuries
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
4 mins
Quebec's Healthcare Crisis Worsens as Nursing Licenses Hit 10-Year Low
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
5 mins
West Virginia Senate Passes Landmark Bill for School Security
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app