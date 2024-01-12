Calloway County Jail Inmate Charged with Second-Degree Escape

In an unexpected turn of events, Brandon Fuller, an inmate at Calloway County Jail, found himself facing an additional charge after he briefly walked away from his work detail at the Murray State University Expo Center last Friday. The incident, which transpired at approximately 7:30 a.m., ended with Fuller’s return around noon the same day, leading to a second-degree escape charge against him.

Fuller’s Brief Escape and Return

The Kentucky State Police was promptly notified of Fuller’s temporary departure from his work detail, marking a brief interruption in his ongoing incarceration. He was already serving time for a series of charges that included third-degree assault, inmate assault on a corrections employee, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, and criminal mischief. The escape, however brief, resulted in an immediate response from the state police, who confirmed his return to the work detail around the mid-day.

Additional Charges Levied

In light of Fuller’s actions, he now faces a charge for Escape 2nd Degree, an offence that adds to the list of his previous convictions. The alleged escape, though temporary, has serious implications, underscoring the necessity for stringent supervision and regulations surrounding inmates involved in external work details. Fuller’s case presents an opportunity to reassess and potentially tighten these measures, to prevent similar incidents from recurring in the future.

Fuller’s Ongoing Incarceration

Fuller currently remains in the custody of Calloway County Jail. The additional charge of second-degree escape further intensifies the gravity of his legal situation. His case continues to unfold, as authorities deal with the aftermath of his brief escape and the implications it carries for the broader correctional system.