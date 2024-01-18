Call for Thorough Investigation on Kiambu Road Following Tragic Event in Kenya

A tragic event on Kiambu Road in Kenya has cast a somber mood over the country, prompting urgent calls for a thorough investigation. The incident, involving a recently released prisoner, has shocked the nation and raised serious concerns about individual and societal safety.

Advertisment

A Deadly Love Triangle: Unraveling the Tragedy

The incident occurred when a man, fresh out of prison, brutally stabbed his ex-wife and her new lover. Consumed by jealousy over his ex-wife's new relationship, the man inflicted serious injuries on the unsuspecting couple. The suspect was promptly arrested, with the police vowing to conduct a thorough investigation into the case.

The gruesome incident centers around the murder of Rita Waeni, a 20-year-old university student at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. Waeni's dismembered body was found in a dustbin in Roysambu, a shocking discovery that sent waves of fear and anguish through the community.

Advertisment

Call for Action

Adding to the horror, the victim's family had received a ransom demand of Sh500,000 before the body was found. In response to this chilling crime, the Ministry of Interior has issued new directives to Airbnb and lodging operators, heightening the need for security measures in short-stay rentals.

The Kenya Women's Parliamentary Association has since called on the government to declare femicide a national disaster and expedite investigations into ongoing femicide cases. The tragic event on Kiambu Road stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for effective criminal investigations and justice for the victims and their families.