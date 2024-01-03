Call for Public’s Assistance in Disturbing Wildlife Cruelty Case in Pennsylvania

The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Region has been plunged into a disturbing case of wildlife cruelty. On December 29th, the lifeless body of an opossum was discovered, hanging from a tree by a noose around its neck along Pine Hollow Road in Ford City, Armstrong County. This chilling event has led to an extensive investigation, which is now being spearheaded by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

A Cry for Public Assistance

In their quest to resolve this unsettling event, the Pennsylvania Game Commission has taken to various channels to solicit the public’s assistance. Their plea reverberates through social media platforms and hotlines, encouraging anyone with knowledge about this horrific act of animal cruelty to step forward. The commission’s Southwest Region and the Operation Game Thief Hotline are the designated contacts for reporting any relevant details.

Channels for Reporting

In a bid to encourage witnesses or anyone with information to join in the investigation, the officials have provided multiple avenues for contact. These include a phone number, 1-833-PGC-HUNT, and an online reporting option. The hope is that these channels will make it easier for individuals to share what they know and aid in bringing the perpetrator(s) to justice.

A Plea for Justice

This incident is a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in the protection of wildlife. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is determined to ensure that this act of cruelty does not go unpunished. Their relentless pursuit of justice for the opossum underscores their commitment to preserving the safety of wildlife in the region. It is a call to the public to remain vigilant and assist in the fight against wildlife cruelty.