California’s Alarming Rise in Fatal Hit-and-Run Incidents: A Mother’s Pursuit for Justice

In a startling revelation, California has been identified as the state with the highest number of fatal hit-and-run incidents in the United States. According to a recent study conducted using data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, California experienced nearly 2,000 fatal hit-and-runs from 2017 to 2021, a figure that is two-thirds above the national average.

Escalating Concerns

The situation appears to be worsening, as the California Office of Traffic Safety reports a nearly 3.5% increase in fatal hit-and-runs from 2021 to 2022. These numbers are not just statistics—they represent real lives lost and families devastated by these tragic events.

A Personal Tragedy

One such family is that of Lisa Wiley, a grieving mother who lost her son, Robert, in a hit-and-run accident in June 2022. Despite numerous attempts, the person responsible for her son’s death has not been located. Yet, Lisa remains determined, channeling her grief into action by raising awareness about the growing issue.

Relentless Pursuit for Justice

From posting flyers and billboards to adorning her car with her son’s picture and a plea for information, Lisa has left no stone unturned in the Carmichael area where the incident occurred. Through her actions, she seeks to ensure that her son’s memory lives on and that the perpetrators of such crimes are held responsible. Amidst her sorrow, Lisa’s faith fuels her resolve, providing a beacon of hope in an otherwise grim scenario.