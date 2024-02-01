Californian Man Jailed for 30 Years Over Meth Distribution and Deception

James Sterner, a 67-year-old man from California, has been handed a 30-year prison sentence after being found guilty of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in the Sioux City area of Iowa. The distinctive method of his operation, which involved distributing the drug via mail, took place between August and October of 2019.

Failure to Appear and Forged Documents

Sterner had initially been granted supervised leave during the pre-trial period in 2020, but his case took an unexpected twist when he failed to appear for a plea hearing in October 2021. His absence was not unaccounted for; Sterner had submitted forged documents claiming he was battling cancer, a ruse that bought him some temporary respite.

Arrest and Continued Criminal Activities

However, his ruse was short-lived, leading to a warrant for his arrest. By April 2023, Sterner was apprehended in Anaheim, California. Following his arrest, he was held at the O'Brien County Jail, a location that served as another platform for his illicit activities. Despite being in incarceration, Sterner continued to engage in criminal endeavors, distributing meth-laced paper within the jail facility.

A History of Controlled Substance-Related Convictions

Sterner's conviction is not his first brush with the law. He has a criminal record that features an astonishing ten prior controlled substance-related convictions. This latest conviction carries not just the weight of a 30-year prison sentence, but also a mandatory five-year supervised release post-imprisonment. This sentence is a stark reminder of the severe consequences that follow such grave criminal activities.