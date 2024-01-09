en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Californian Man Admits to Multi-Million Dollar Canola Theft

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Californian Man Admits to Multi-Million Dollar Canola Theft

The meticulous planning and execution of a major theft operation have been laid bare as Shawn Sawa, a 47-year-old man formerly from Clovis, California, admitted to charges of conspiracy and wire fraud. The crime committed by Sawa and his accomplice, Richard Best, involved the theft and sale of almost $5 million worth of canola crop over two years beginning in 2015.

Illicit Gains and Lavish Lifestyle

The duo utilized RBT, a trucking company owned by Best, to transport the stolen canola out of Fresno County. The proceeds from their fraudulent activities were parlayed into various personal expenses, some of which included the acquisition of luxury homes, vehicles, extravagant trips, and the employment of private karate teachers.

Operation and Concealment

The stolen canola was sold through an acquaintance in Texas to farms and dairies. To cloak their illicit activities, Sawa and Best employed a myriad of tactics such as opening bank accounts under different names and providing false inventory reports to the victims. These measures were taken to ensure that the operation went undetected.

Legal Consequences

Sawa’s reckoning is set for August 11, 2025, when he will be sentenced. If convicted, the penalty for each count of conspiracy and wire fraud could be a 20-year prison term and a $250,000 fine. Best, who insists on his innocence, has taken the offensive by filing a lawsuit against his former employer, Archer Daniels Midland, and Sawa. Best alleges that he was coerced into participating in the scheme by Sawa. The legal ramifications of this case promise to be as complex as the crime itself.

0
Agriculture Crime United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
50 mins ago
Kim Jong-un's Unusual Visit to Kwangchon Chicken Farm with Daughter
In an unusual move, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reported to have toured the newly-built Kwangchon Chicken Farm, accompanied by his daughter. This visit to the farm, located in Hwangju County of North Hwanghae Province, underscores North Korea’s ongoing efforts to highlight its developments in agriculture and food production, amid economic challenges and international
Kim Jong-un's Unusual Visit to Kwangchon Chicken Farm with Daughter
China Announces Comprehensive Tariff Reductions on Argentine Products Amid Bilateral Tensions
1 hour ago
China Announces Comprehensive Tariff Reductions on Argentine Products Amid Bilateral Tensions
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
1 hour ago
United Workers Party to Host Major Agriculture and Tourism Forum
Agriculture Sector Crisis in Zambia: A Call for Urgent Measures
56 mins ago
Agriculture Sector Crisis in Zambia: A Call for Urgent Measures
Farm Worker's Outcry: A Protest that Silenced Berlin
59 mins ago
Farm Worker's Outcry: A Protest that Silenced Berlin
Armyworm Infestation Threatens Agriculture in Kitwe District
1 hour ago
Armyworm Infestation Threatens Agriculture in Kitwe District
Latest Headlines
World News
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
32 seconds
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
1 min
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
2 mins
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
2 mins
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
2 mins
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
3 mins
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
3 mins
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
3 mins
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
3 mins
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app