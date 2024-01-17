California Woman Sentenced to 7 Years for Bank Fraud and Identity Theft

A Fresno resident, Bobbi Jo Heiss, 37, has been handed a seven-year prison sentence following her involvement in a grand scheme of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. This was announced by U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert, who confirmed that Heiss's illicit activities spanned from August 2020 to September 2021.

The Grand Scheme

Heiss's operation involved the theft of debit cards, checks, identity documents, and sensitive banking information. She made unauthorized purchases, cashed checks, and opened lines of credit without permission, causing a significant financial impact to her victims. The total actual and attempted losses resulting from Heiss's illegal activities are reported to be at least $250,000 over the course of a year.

A Case in Point

One specific incident outlined in court documents was when Heiss used the name and driver's license number of an identity theft victim on a check amounting to $57,767. She presented this fraudulent check at a Fresno car dealership, where she successfully purchased a 2017 truck under false pretenses.

Investigation and Prosecution

The case was meticulously investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the Fresno County Sheriff's Office's Elder Abuse Unit. The successful prosecution of the case was led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Henry Z. Carbajal III.

