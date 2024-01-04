California Police Seek Public Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspect

The Orange Cove Police Department in California is appealing to the public for help in identifying a suspect implicated in a commercial burglary. The incident took place at 7:30 a.m. on January 1st, at a restaurant situated at 1310 Park Blvd.

Details of the Incident

Security footage from the restaurant showed a Hispanic male defacing the establishment’s window by hurling a rock. This act of vandalism enabled the suspect to gain entry into the restaurant. The Orange Cove Police Department has withheld specific information concerning what was stolen or the severity of the damage inflicted.

Call for Public Assistance

In their pursuit of justice, the Orange Cove Police Department has issued a call to action. They are urging anyone with knowledge about the suspect’s identity or location to step forward. The public can reach them at their provided phone number, (559) 626-5106.

An Unsettling Pattern

While this incident is currently under investigation, it is one of several recent burglaries affecting businesses across the nation. Incidents involving suspects caught on camera are becoming increasingly common, highlighting the importance of security systems for businesses. As law enforcement agencies continue their investigations, the public’s assistance often proves vital in identifying and apprehending these suspects.