California Pastor Arrested for Orchestrating Hit on Daughter's Boyfriend

In a chilling revelation, Riverside, California, law enforcement authorities have apprehended Samuel Pasillas, a 47-year-old pastor from Victorville, for his alleged involvement in a calculated murder-for-hire plot targeting his daughter's boyfriend. Arrested alongside Pasillas was Juan Manuel Cebreros, 55, accused of being one of the hitmen paid a staggering $40,000 to execute the plot in October 2023.

Unraveling the Murder-for-Hire Plot

The investigation took a turn when detectives discovered evidence of Pasillas meeting with the hired men, sharing critical information about the victim, including his whereabouts on the night of the attempted assassination. This nefarious scheme was unearthed following a distressing incident where the intended target, while driving in Riverside's Orangecrest neighborhood, was ambushed and shot multiple times by an assailant from another vehicle. Miraculously, the victim managed to survive, driving himself to a hospital to receive urgent medical care.

Legal Proceedings and Charges

The Riverside Police Department's diligent investigation led to the arrest of Pasillas and Cebreros, shedding light on a sinister plot fueled by Pasillas' disapproval of his daughter's romantic relationship. Facing charges of solicitation for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon, Pasillas is currently held on a $1 million bond. Similarly, Cebreros faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon, highlighting the grave consequences of their actions.

Community and Legal Implications

This shocking incident has left the community reeling, questioning the motives that could drive a religious leader to orchestrate such a heinous act against his daughter's partner. As the case progresses through the legal system, it serves as a grim reminder of the extents to which personal vendettas can manifest, leading individuals down a dark path of criminality. The ongoing investigation may reveal further details, but for now, the focus remains on ensuring justice for the victim and reflecting on the moral decay underscored by this case.