California Man Sentenced to 106 Months for Sex Trafficking Teens

Kenneth Tenorio, a 54-year-old resident of National City, California, has been sentenced to 106 months in federal prison for his involvement in a harrowing case of sex trafficking. Tenorio was found guilty of transporting two teenagers from San Diego to Phoenix, Arizona, and El Paso, Texas, with the intention of forcing them into prostitution.

Crimes Unearthed

Following an in-depth investigation conducted by the Homeland Security Investigations, Chula Vista Police Department, and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, Tenorio’s illicit activities were brought to light. He pleaded guilty, admitting to exploiting multiple victims, some of whom were minors and others from the foster care system. Tenorio’s modus operandi involved using a dating website to post commercial sex advertisements.

A Case of Coercion

Among Tenorio’s victims was a 15-year-old girl who he successfully recruited and coerced into the sex trade. The teenager was instructed to engage in prostitution, with Tenorio taking a share of her earnings. This case serves as a stark reminder of the grim realities of human trafficking and the manipulation often involved in such practices.

Sentencing and Repercussions

U.S. District Court Judge Cathy Bencivengo pronounced the sentence, which falls slightly short of the maximum 120 months due to time Tenorio had already served on related local charges in Texas. The sentence reflects not only the severity of Tenorio’s crimes but also the justice system’s commitment to delivering justice to the victims and ensuring community safety. The San Diego District Attorney’s Office provided additional support throughout the case.

In the wake of this case, January, recognized as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, serves as a stark reminder to raise awareness and educate the public on human trafficking prevention. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspected cases to law enforcement or the National Human Trafficking Hotline.