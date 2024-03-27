California Man Sentenced for Threatening Voicemails to Pelosi, Mayorkas

David Allen Carrier, a 44-year-old from Concord, California, has been sentenced to 11 months in prison after leaving threatening voicemails for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. The Department of Justice highlighted the case as a stark reminder of the growing concerns over threats to public officials. Carrier's actions, which included a direct threat to assault Pelosi, were condemned by U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey, emphasizing the importance of civil political discourse.

Advertisment

Background of the Case

Carrier's arrest and subsequent sentencing stem from voicemails left in January 2021, where he threatened physical violence against Pelosi and issued another threatening message to Mayorkas. Pleading guilty in December to two counts of making threats against a federal official, Carrier's case sheds light on the DOJ's intensified focus on protecting election officials and public servants from harassment and threats. Alongside his prison sentence, Carrier was mandated to three years of supervised release, during which he must undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment and avoid any contact with the victims.

The DOJ's Stance on Threats to Officials

In response to Carrier's sentencing, U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey released a statement underscoring the sacredness of participating in the political dialogue, yet distinguishing the fine line between free speech and criminal threats. The DOJ's recent actions, including Carrier's case, signal a "new era" of enforcing stricter penalties against those threatening the safety and integrity of public officials. This move aims to deter similar acts and ensure a safer environment for public servants to perform their duties without fear of violence or intimidation.