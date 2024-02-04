California Doctor Sentenced for Capitol Riot Actions: Closer Examination

In a late-breaking development, California physician Dr. Austin Brendlen Harris has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $5,000 for his actions during the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021. Despite his intent to provide medical aid to the mortally wounded Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, Dr. Harris was forcibly removed from the scene by a Capitol Police officer. His sentencing is central to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ms. Babbitt's death.

Dr. Harris's Actions Amid the Capitol Chaos

Dr. Harris was present inside the Capitol building when the infamous riot unfolded. He rushed to provide medical assistance to Ms. Babbitt, who was shot outside the Speaker's Lobby. However, his humanitarian efforts were hampered when a Capitol Police bicycle officer forcibly removed him from the scene, citing crowd control measures. Despite acknowledging that his presence inside the Capitol broke the law, Dr. Harris's defense emphasized his immediate response to assist Ms. Babbitt. The sentencing memo further highlighted this aspect.

Federal Prosecution and Sentencing

While Dr. Harris's defense attorney, Scott Weinberg, underscored his client's intent to provide medical aid, federal prosecutors sought a harsher sentence. They cited Dr. Harris's role in encouraging other rioters and his comparison of police officers to Nazis. The final sentence, a result of a plea deal, included three years of probation and a $5,000 fine for the petty misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Legal Actions in the Wake of Babbitt's Death

The circumstances surrounding Ms. Babbitt's death have sparked a slew of legal actions. Judicial Watch Inc., on behalf of Ms. Babbitt's husband and estate, has filed a $30 million wrongful-death lawsuit. The suit alleges negligence on the part of Capitol Police Lt. Michael L. Byrd, who shot Ms. Babbitt. Judicial Watch has also sued the DOJ, accusing the FBI of wrongly withholding records about Ms. Babbitt and her husband, Aaron Babbitt, under the Freedom of Information Act. The actions and decisions taken on the fateful day continue to have far-reaching implications.