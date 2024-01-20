California Businessman Arrested for Shipping Semiconductors to Sanctioned Russian Entities

In a gripping development, Ilya Kahn, a businessman hailing from California, has been arrested in Los Angeles for his alleged involvement in an illegal export operation. Kahn, a tri-nation citizen of the U.S., Israel, and Russia, stands accused of shipping sensitive semiconductors to sanctioned Russian entities. These entities are reported to be intimately linked with Russia's secret services and military.

Business Fronts and Illicit Activities

Kahn was the proprietor of two companies: Senesys Incorporated, based in California, and Sensor Design Association, having a contact address in Brooklyn. On the surface, these firms specialized in security software development and silicon wafer testing for military avionics and astronauts. However, they acted as fronts for Kahn's underground activities.

The businessman has been implicated in a conspiracy to procure and export restricted electronics from the U.S. to the Russian firm Elvees Research and Design Center. This company, too, is under sanctions. Kahn's alleged actions constitute a clear violation of the Export Control Reform Act.

Defying Sanctions and Rerouting Chips

Despite the stringent sanctions, Kahn is said to have facilitated the re-export of Taiwanese chips to Russia. This undertaking gained momentum especially after Taiwan's chip manufacturer stopped shipments to Russia. This cessation followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Undeterred by these developments, Kahn managed to reroute these essential semiconductors through the United States before dispatching them to Russia. This clandestine operation effectively circumvented U.S. export laws and regulations.

Potential Consequences

If convicted, Kahn faces a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years. His arrest underscores the rigorous enforcement of export laws by U.S. authorities, especially in relation to entities under sanctions. This case serves as a stern reminder of the severe consequences of illegal export activities and the government's unyielding stance against them.