Calcutta High Court Criticizes Police’s ‘Lackadaisical’ Investigation into Alleged Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court, presided over by Justices Debangsu Basak and Shabbar Rashidi, launched a biting criticism towards the Barrackpore Police Commiserate in West Bengal over the perceived half-hearted investigation into an alleged murder case. The case in question involved a landlord accused of killing his tenant, reportedly by violently pushing him off the roof of a house and following up with a severe beating. However, the police chose to level charges of culpable homicide against the landlord as opposed to murder, sparking the victim’s family to approach the High Court. They accused the police of attempting to shield the accused, a charge that the court appeared to take seriously.

Award-worthy Investigation?

Justice Basak, with a hint of sarcasm in his tone, suggested that the police deserved a medal for their exceptional handling of the investigation. The court also summoned the commissioner of the Barrackpore Police Commiserate, Aloke Rajoria, and did not hold back in expressing their disapproval of the police’s approach to the case. The court maintained that the accused should have been taken into custody for questioning, a step that was notably missing in the police’s investigation.

Case Merits CBI Probe

The division bench ventured further to suggest that the case held enough merit to warrant an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This suggestion came as a significant blow to the state police’s handling of the case and put their investigative competence under intense scrutiny. When the state government’s counsel attempted to provide an explanation for the police’s actions, Justice Basak issued a stern warning. He implied that any further unsatisfactory responses could lead to the summoning of the state director general of police, signaling the court’s growing impatience with the police’s handling of the case.

Implications and Consequences

The High Court’s criticism of the Barrackpore Police’s handling of the alleged murder case has serious implications for the police force. The court’s suggestion to involve the CBI in the investigation is a clear indication of its lack of confidence in the police’s ability to handle the case effectively. It also raises questions about the transparency and integrity of the police’s investigation and whether there was indeed an attempt to shield the accused from more serious charges. The stern warning issued by Justice Basak also underscores the gravity of the situation and the potential consequences if the police fail to provide satisfactory answers.