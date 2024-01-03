CAFGU Militiaman Shoots Father and Son Dead in Negros Occidental

In the small hours of January 2nd, Barangay Montilla in Moises Padilla, Negros Occidental became the stage for a tragic incident. A drinking session turned fatal, claiming the lives of a father and son, Godofredo Templatura, 70, and John Albert Templatura, 32, who were shot dead by a member of the Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliary.

Escalation Amidst Revelry

What began as a seemingly regular evening of socializing escalated into a deadly confrontation. The younger Templatura got embroiled in a heated argument with an unidentified individual. The dispute grew in intensity, drawing the attention of the barangay chairman who tried to mediate, but to no avail.

The Fatal Intervention

CAFGU militiaman, Donan Sosia, 32, was called to the scene to help restore order. However, the situation took a turn for the worse when the intervention led to the fatal shooting of both Templaturas. The younger Templatura, in a fit of rage, attempted to attack Sosia with a bolo. The militiaman responded by opening fire, leading to the immediate death of both father and son, who suffered multiple bullet wounds at the scene.

Collateral Damage and Aftermath

In the chaos, two bystanders, Marites Rafol and Jeisel Abaño, were also injured by stray bullets. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and their conditions are now stable. Sosia, who has served CAFGU for 13 years, was arrested immediately after the incident. His service weapon was seized, and he is now facing two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. The charges are based on what has been deemed ‘excessive use of force’ by authorities.

Despite his claim of self-defense, and stating that one of his victims was armed, Sosia has apologized to the grieving families. He has expressed his willingness to face the charges and the consequences of his actions, bringing a tragic start to the New Year for the small community of Barangay Montilla.