CAB's Case Strengthens as Surveyor's Report Aligns with Their Valuation in James 'Mago' Gately's Case

The case around the refurbishment of the house of notorious gangland figure, James 'Mago' Gately, has taken a new turn. A surveyor, hired independently, has assessed the value of the work to be approximately €382,000, which is a meager €2,000 less than the estimate provided by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB). This development has further intensified the already contentious legal battle.

Allegations of Crime Proceeds

The CAB, in its relentless pursuit, alleges that the staggering €440,000 spent on the property's renovations are the proceeds of crime. This case, which has been in motion since 2021, has seen multiple delays due to challenges in obtaining free legal aid and sourcing expert witnesses to testify on behalf of Gately and his partner, Charlene Lam.

A Clash of Valuations

In a recent court appearance, it was revealed that the draft report prepared by a UK surveyor aligns remarkably with the CAB's valuation. This revelation potentially strengthens CAB's case against Gately. A full hearing on the matter is planned for March this year.

Cap on Expert Report Fees

The court, in an unprecedented move, has capped the fees for expert reports at €14,000. This decision came after the court rejected initial quotes amounting to €34,000, branding them as 'outrageous'. This serves as a critical reminder of the high stakes and financial implications of this case.

Gately, a figure with a history of being targeted by the Kinahan cartel, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in 2017. The CAB, aside from its focus on the property, is also zeroing in on luxury items owned by the couple. These items include two high-end cars and a €4,400 Rolex watch, all under the suspicion of being purchased with criminal proceeds.