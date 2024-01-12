en English
Crime

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Cab Driver’s Vigilance Leads to Arrest of Murder-Accused CEO

In a remarkable display of vigilance and bravery, a cab driver named Ray John D’Souza played a critical role in assisting the Goa Police in apprehending a CEO accused of murder. The passenger in question, Suchana Seth, was on the run following allegations of killing her four-year-old son.

The Unraveling Journey

The spine-chilling journey started in Goa and ended in Chitradurga. Throughout the ride, D’Souza noticed increasingly suspicious behavior from Seth. The driver, with his presence of mind, realized that the person he was ferrying might be the murder suspect that law enforcement was actively seeking. Determined to not let the alleged criminal slip through the law’s grasp, he took measures to subtly alert the police.

Aiding Law Enforcement

The cab driver’s composed demeanor and quick thinking proved pivotal. D’Souza managed to maintain a calm facade, ensuring Seth remained oblivious to his growing suspicions. His actions allowed him to inform the police without alerting his passenger, thereby preventing a potentially dangerous situation from escalating. His invaluable assistance led to the successful capture of Seth, marking a significant advancement in the murder investigation.

Unveiling a Horrific Crime

Upon Seth’s arrest and subsequent police custody, the grim reality was laid bare. The victim’s body was found in Seth’s possession, solidifying the accusations against her. The premeditated nature of the murder and the potential impact of a traffic jam in thwarting the disposal of the victim’s body underscore the chilling details of this case.

This incident serves as an important reminder of the critical role civilians can play in law enforcement. D’Souza’s courage and vigilance underscore the impact of civilian cooperation in crime-solving and the importance of staying calm under pressure.

author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

