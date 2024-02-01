Butler County Residents Targeted by Impersonating Law Enforcement Scammer

In a disturbing wave of fraudulent activity sweeping across Butler County, residents are being targeted by a scammer masquerading as a law enforcement officer, 'Sgt. McKenzie.' The scam involves a series of calls and texts informing residents that they have missed jury duty and must pay a fee to avoid legal repercussions.

Scam Tactics Revealed

The scammer, with the phone number 316-409-1922, has been relentlessly pursuing his victims, sending text messages containing a link. The unsuspecting citizens are instructed to click the said link to pay the supposed fee for missing jury duty. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff revealed that the sheriff's office has been inundated with between five to ten reports daily since Monday from individuals who were contacted by the relentless scammer.

No Victims Yet

Despite the persistent and calculated efforts of the scammer, no resident has fallen for the scam. Each attempt to call back the provided number results in a swift hang-up, further reinforcing the illegitimate nature of these calls.

Public Alert Issued

Undersheriff Cundiff has issued an urgent reminder to the public, cautioning that law enforcement never requests money or credit/debit card numbers over the phone. He has strongly advised against giving out personal information during such calls. The incident has put the entire Butler County on high alert, and residents are now more vigilant than ever in the face of such scams.